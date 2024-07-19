Live
Just In
Let’s make Vizag city accident-free, people told
- Visakhapatnam principal district and sessions judge Giridhar tells bike riders to wear helmet and car drivers wear seat belts
- DSLA organises a 1-km walk and bike rally to drive home the message of road safety
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam principal district and sessions judge Alapati Giridhar said that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets and car drivers must wear seat belts following traffic rules.
Flagging off the 1-km walk under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority here on Thursday, he appealed to the people to make Visakhapatnam a road accident-free city.
The 1-km walk and bike rally commenced at Kalimata temple on the beach road and concluded at police mess.
Speaking on the occasion, Sessions Judge Alapati Giridhar and Dstrict Collector MN Harendhira Prasad stated that everyone should follow the traffic rules. They said that driving without a helmet is very dangerous and everyone should use it without fail.
They appealed to the motorists not to put others in danger with over speed and careless driving. The youth in the urban area should be careful and not drive vehicles violating rules. Speaking on the occasion, city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi mentioned that Visakhapatnam would be recognised as an accident-free city in the state. DLSA secretary MV Seshamma, other judges, Bar Association president Bevara Satyanarayana, joint commissioner of police K Fakeerappa, Ambedkar Law College professors, students and officials of various departments participated in the programme.