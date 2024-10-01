Let’s take Bheemili to top slot: Ravi Teja

Visakhapatnam: TDP youth leader Ganta Ravi Teja has called for making Bheemunipatnam constituency reach the top place across the state in terms of party membership registration.

Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, he said that a record number of votes were polled in 2024 elections in Bheemunipatnam. “A similar trend should continue as far as the party membership enrolment strength is concerned,” he stressed.

Recalling how the segment has been affected during the previous government, Ravi Teja said that efforts were on to develop the constituency on all fronts. He appealed to the party cadre to work towards strengthening the party under the leadership of HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

Further, Ravi Teja recommended people to utilse online membership enrolment facility as well so that it is not only easy but also saves time.