LG Polymers responds on gas leakage, says it's due to storage of styrene for 45 days

LG Polymers Manager Mohan Rao responded to the gas leakage where he said that the lockdown was responsible for the accident the plant was closed over a month. "We could not maintain the refrigeration of chemicals due to lockdown leading to leakage of styrene gas," he stated.

He said that the LG Polymers has been running successfully from 1966 without a single mishap, which now has 15 operating personnel are working at every shift. He said that they have 5000 tonnes of styrene monomer capacity in two tanks, which are kept at 20 degrees centigrade. Since there is no mixing in the storage tank, the temperature has increased. "We have always looked after the situation in the company and never had a problem. But the styrene has been in the tank for 45 days. Unfortunately, due to the immediate reaction after 45 days has led to gas leakage. Locals are alerted to the situation concerning the styrene monomer.

When asked about leakage of gas for the second time, he said that they have qualified technicians and managers who can stop the leakage of gas with the support of experts from South Korea.