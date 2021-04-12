LHMS receiving good response in Kadapa: SP K K N Anburajan

Kadapa: In view of increasing thefts during peak summer season, the police department launched awareness campaign among the people over utilisation of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) in urban areas.

It may be recalled that Kadapa is the first district in the state to have introduced LHMS which has been yielding positive results.

According to SP K K N Anburajan, who spoke to media persons on Sunday, as many as 1,72, 704 people have registered their names by downloading the app.

He said this highly sophisticated system was already implemented in Proddaturu, Mydukuru, Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu, Yerraguntla, Badvel, Rajampet, Railwaykodur, Rayachoti municipalities and Kadapa municipal corporation in the district.

He said police will install CC cameras in the house which was registered under LHMS and connected to the Central Monitoring System(CMS) in all police stations.

He said the people who wish to go outside areas more than two days can monitor their house through connecting LHMS app to their mobile phones.

It will also help police to detain the culprits within a short span of time. He said people can approach LHMS No 8186881100 and download the link.