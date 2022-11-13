Library Week celebrations from Nov 14 to 20

Vijayawada: Grandhalaya Parishad chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao said weeklong Grandhalaya celebrations (Varotsavalu) will be held in the State from November 14 to 20.

He said the libraries played a vital role in the freedom struggle and library week celebrations started in 1919 and the weeklong celebrations were held on November 14 and 15 under the leadership of Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Seshagiri Rao said Grandhalaya Parishad will hold State-level celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada at 10 am on November 14.

He informed that Ministers Bocha Satyanarayana, Taneti Vanitha, Jogi Ramesh, local MLAs, MLCs and others will participate in the celebrations. He said digital libraries will be developed in the State.

Krishna district Grandhalaya Parishad chairperson T Jamala Purnamma said chairmen of all districts will participate in the celebrations in Vijayawada on November 14. Grandhalaya Samstha director MR Prasanna Kumar said cultural programmes will be organised and awareness will be created on Disha app during the celebrations in Vijayawada.

Grandhalaya Samstha deputy director Shaik Peer Ahmed, Krishna Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha secretary V Ravi Kumar and others participated.