Life after cardiac surgery during lockdown is not so difficult, do Yoga and exercises: Doctors

Amaravati: The people who underwent Chordiac surgery have been facing altogether a difficult situation due to the prolonged lockdown. On the one hand, they could not come out of the house with the fear of getting infected by the COVID19, on the other hand, they have to step out of the house for daily mandatory walking. Apart from these people, the sugar patients and certain others also have to do the daily walk for their well being. Even, the doctors are also observing that this kind of people certainly undergoing different circumstances.

Chakradhar N, a senior citizen in Guntur expressed his condition by saying that he was in a dilemma whether to continue the walking outside or sit in the house. Even though he tried to do the walking in the house, it was something difficult to feel the same experience as if it was in the open place.

Dr Ramesh Babu Pothineni, Chief Cardiologist, Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada suggested that the people who underwent surgery can do the Yoga and exercises at home itself, without going out. He stated that the patients who completed at least three months after the surgery can do many breathing exercises and Pranayama (Yoga).

Ramesh Babu suggested the patients not to get panic for the restrictions due to the lockdown and do the required exercises at home itself in the morning and evening. Apart from doing the exercises, the patients who underwent the surgeries newly must follow the medication as suggested by the doctors.

Meanwhile, a veteran weight lifter Syam Sundar M suggested that the exercises like leg raise, moving legs as if you are cycling by laying on the floor, side leg raises, back leg raises for lower back strengthen, situps, backups, alternative leg raises and others would help.