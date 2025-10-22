Life-saving surgery by joining pancreas with small intestine operated at KIMS Saveera

Anantapur: A 17-year-old intermediate student, who had been suffering from recurring abdominal pain since childhood, finally found relief through a complex and rare surgical procedure performed at KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur.

After years of suffering and undergoing multiple endoscopic treatments in Hyderabad, doctors diagnosed her with a rare hereditary condition called chronic pancreatitis, characterized by the formation of stones in the pancreas.

Eventually, her family brought her to KIMS Saveera in Anantapur. Upon a thorough examination, Dr N Mahammad Shahid, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, determined that the only viable option was a highly advanced surgical procedure known as Frey’s Lateral Pancreaticojejunostomy (LJP).

Normally, pancreatic enzymes pass through a duct into the intestines to aid digestion.

However, when large stones block this duct, digestion fails, and severe pain follows.

This condition is typically genetic and often appears in children. It is more commonly found in South India, especially in Kerala, but also occurs in regions like Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.