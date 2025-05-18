Lifestyle changes hold key to controlling blood pressure: Doctors

Tirupati: Makin simple but consistent lifestyle changes can play a major role in managing high blood pressure, said cardiologists at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) during an awareness programme held on Saturday to mark World Hypertension Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Professor of Cardiology Dr V Vanajakshamma underlined that daily habits such as practicing yoga, meditation, and maintaining a calm mind are vital in keeping hypertension at bay. “You don’t always need to rely heavily on medication. Peace of mind and physical activity go hand in hand in controlling blood pressure,” she said. She also recommended a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables while avoiding processed foods.

Echoing similar views, Assistant Professor Dr Harish Chowdary pointed out that regular physical activity, even just 20 minutes in the morning and evening, helps regulate blood pressure and lowers the risk of stroke and paralysis. “Excessive dependence on medication can harm kidney function. Instead, lifestyle corrections like reducing sodium intake and controlling body weight are much safer and more sustainable approaches,” he noted. Another Assistant Professor Dr Usharani stressed the importance of routine blood pressure monitoring. “BP is common, especially with aging, but it’s important to track whether it’s within normal range. Those with a family history should be especially careful,” she said. She recommended light exercise and listening to music as everyday habits that help reduce stress and supportheart health.