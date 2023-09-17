Live
Light to moderate rains expected in Andhra Pradesh for two days
The Northeast Monsoon is currently blowing towards South India, and officials are anticipating light to moderate rainfall in the region today as a result. The Amaravati Meteorological Center has predicted rain in Andhra Pradesh as well. They have mentioned the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Parvathipuram Manyam, Sri Sathyasai, Alluri, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts. There is also a chance of rain in other parts of the state.
Last night, heavy rain was reported in the coastal area, while light showers occurred in many districts of North Andhra. Weather officials have stated that there is a possibility of light showers in Rayalaseema tonight.
It is also mentioned that the presence of cumulonimbus clouds in some areas, which could result in heavy rainfall if they pass over those locations. Currently, there are clouds over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, and if favourable conditions persist, there is a chance of rain.