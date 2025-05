Light to moderate rains forecast for State: Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas over the next three days.

Light to moderate rain is likely in isolated areas of the following districts: Srikakulam , Vizianagaram , Parvathipuram Manyam , Alluri Sitarama Raju , Visakhapatnam , Anakapalli , Kakinada , Konaseema , East Godavari , West Godavari , Eluru , Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal and Annamayya districts.

Light rain is expected in isolated areas of Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Chittoor and Tirupati. As of 5 pm on Friday, the following rainfall was recorded: Gurlu, Vizianagaram district: 87.5 mm, Settivaripalli, YSR Kadapa district: 87.5 mm, Vepada, Vizianagaram district: 79.2 mm, Mutyalapadu, Nandyal district: 79 mm, Narsipatnam, Anakapalli district: 74 mm.