Liquor sale reduced by 40%: LPAC Chairman Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy

Nellore: Chairman of State-level Liquor Prohibition Awareness Committee Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy on Monday said that the sale of liquor reduced by 40 per cent and sale of beer by 78 per cent due to measures taken by the state government.

Speaking to media in Kavali, he said the government had reduced the number of shops from 4,408 to 2,975. He said the previous government ran them for profit and the state government was considering welfare of people and hence reduced the number by 33 per cent.

Lakshman Reddy also said the liquor sale during the previous regime was 3.12 crore cases between October 2018 and September 2019 and it is only 1.72 crore cases now. He informed the media that the shops were open for 18 hours earlier, now, they are allowed only between 11 and 8 pm only.

The Chairman said total prohibition was in force in Mizoram, Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland and Lakshadweep and a team from the state shortly visits Bihar and observe the modalities there. He said the enforcement bureau was working to thwart illegal supply of liquor from other states.

He asked to report on liquor-related issues to 14500 for immediate action. He sought support from local body members, volunteers, sachivalayam staff members, mahila police and SHG members for implementing the prohibition in the state.

He said they were also creating awareness among the students across the state over the ill-effects of consuming liquor. Assistant Enforcement Superintendent S Krishna Kishore Reddy, Inspector K Srinivasa Rao and others were present.