Liquor shops opened under new excise policy

Guntur: Private persons opened new liquor shops under the new excise policy of the government in the state on Wednesday. They started selling all brands of liquor. The government allotted 3,396 liquor shops through the lottery to sell the liquor.

Most of the traders opened the liquor shops. The traders who got shops in the lottery opened the liquor shops and sold the liquor. Liquor shops will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. Prohibition and Excise department officials informed that liquor traders got new stocks and sold all the brands of the liquor according to demand.

P&E officials directed the traders to maintain the MRP. If the liquor traders violate MRP, the P&E officials warned that they will take stern action against them. During the YSRCP regime, the government maintained the liquor shops and sold the liquor. The TDP government abolished the old liquor policy and revived the liquor policy which was in force during 2014-2019.