Literacy rate increased to 84% in Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the literacy rate in the district has enhanced from 67 per cent to 84 per cent through Akshara Chaitanyam programme being conducted since August 2021. Addressing media at the Collectorate on Friday, he said District Panchayat Officer acted as nodal officer of the programme under direct supervision of the Joint Collector(Development) and implemented the programme in 40 mandals.

He said 1,33,438 persons that include 88,441 women freshly become literates through the programme and added sachivalayam staff and volunteers identified 8,426 literacy centres and started teaching there. Under the programme, Rs 36.85 lakh were spent to provide books and other learning material with the help of adult education wing. Chakradhar Babu said they had conducted examinations on January 8 arranging 1,746 examination centres across the district in which 1,24,270 people attended and 1,16,566 people finally passed the examination that comes to around 93.8 per cent.

Further, Collector informed that they would be planning to complete construction of 49,000 houses by April and they had directly remitted Rs 39 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries for the same. He claimed that the vaccination percentage of 15-18 age group in the district bagged first place across the country and greeted all staff members who involved in the process.

Chakradhar Babu said the health administration readied 4,200 beds in the government hospitals for managing Covid situation along with oxygen facility at all facilities where more than 50 beds are available. Though the district has 1,300 active Covid cases, no fatalities reported so far, he said.