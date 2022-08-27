Loans worth Rs 3,969 cr issued in YSR district

Kadapa (YSR District): The District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) of bankers meeting was held here on Friday.

Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has declared that the district has so far provided loans worth Rs 3,969.59 crore as against the target of Rs 10,682.77 crore (that is 37.15 per cent progress) for 2022-23 financial year.

Crop loans to the tune of Rs 1843.75 crore were issued against a target of Rs 4,541.84 crore thus achieving 40.59 per cent target in the current year.

Agri-related sector has occupied second place by lending Rs 489.54 crore against Rs 1,598.16 crore that is 30.63 per cent against total target.

While expressing satisfaction over disbursement of loans, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has urged the bankers to complete remaining targets in a time bound manner in the interest of beneficiaries.

He congratulated the bankers for their initiative in placing YSR district at the first place at national level related to achievement of target by June.

DRDA PD Peddi Raju, District Agriculture Officer Nageswara Rao, District Industries GM Jayalakshmi, District Lead Bank Chief Manager Durga Prasad and others were present.