‘Local, non-local’ row roils YSRCP in Nandyal

Nandyal: The YSRCP is facing local and non-local issue in selection of the candidates.



Heated arguments and war of words are going on between leaders. Some vulgar comments have also gone viral on social media which are alleged to have been made by sitting MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Interestingly, the MLA did not deny those comments.

ZPTC member Gokul Krishna Reddy demanded an explanation from the MLA. The internal rivalry between the two came to fore recently. The ZPTC member speaking to media persons stated that the MLA’s reported statement has hurt the feelings of the people of Nandyal. He demanded an apology from the MLA.

He wanted to stage a dharna on this issue but the police had put him under house arrest at his Bhimavaram residence. Infuriated by the house arrest, Gokul Krishna Reddy said he is local and has the freedom to go anywhere.

The sources said that the family of Shilpa Mohan Reddy had settled in Nandyal after migrating from Konda Sunkesula village in Jammalamadugu of YSR district. Whereas Gokul Krishna Reddy is a native of Bhimavaram village in Nandyal mandal.

The issue of local and non-local has now become a hot topic in Nandyal district. Sources have stated that the ZPTC member is trying for ticket to contest for Assembly. He is said to have met the party chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and urged him to consider his application. The decision is still pending.