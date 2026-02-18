Locations in Prakasam boon for film shootings

Ongole: Movie Artists Association Andhra Pradesh president and film director Donepudi Dileep Raja stated that many locations in the erstwhile Prakasam district are suitable for film shootings, and the natural settings address budget constraints.

Raja and his team were scouting locations for their upcoming movie and finalised some places in Prakasam district. Speaking with the media in Ongole on Tuesday, he said that they already finalised the 8th century rock-cut temple built by the Pallava sculptures Derukanti and Srisailamuni, the 200m high natural waterfall at Bhairavakona, the massive 2nd-century Buddhist site at Chandavaram on the banks of the Gundlakamma river, and the Tripurantakam temple built during the Kakatiya era.

He said that the Pakala, Kothapatnam, and Ramapuram beaches are apt for song shootings. The director and his team met with the district collector, P Raja Babu, to request the necessary permissions and approvals to start shooting in March. Director Acchana Srinivasa Yadav, producer Ravuri Suresh Babu, and PRO Manchala Kishore also attended the press conference.