Lok Adalats boon for delivering speedy justice: DLSA chairman

Chttoor/Tirupati/Kadapa: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairman and District Sessions Judge E Bheema Rao said that the Lok Adalats will provide speedy resolution of cases coupled with reduced costs of litigation and avoiding further appeals. Inaugurating National Lok Adalat at District Court premises on Saturday, he said the justice would be ensured with mutual consent through Lok Adalats.

He added that 12,398 cases pertaining to motor vehicles, revenue and matrimonial disputes have been identified for settling in the Lok Adalat with the active participation of litigants, advocates, police and revenue departments. DLSA secretary and senior civil judge I Karunakumar explained the advantages of National Lok Adalat. 6th Additional District Judge N Santhi, 8th Additional District Judge S Sridevi, Excise Magistrate K Ravi, Civil Judge S Srinivasan, BAR Association president Rajendra Reddy and ASP Jagadish were present.

In Tirupati, over 3,220 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in Tirupati Court complex on Saturday. The cases include 9 motor vehicle cases, family court 3, Hindu Marriage Act case one for Rs 10 lakhs.

Remaining money suits, declaration suits, negotiable instrument Act cases and some criminal cases were also settled.In Kadapa, First Additional District Judge and Full Additional Charge (FAC) for District Principal Sessions Judge Justice C N Murthy disclosed that Rs 7.79 crores worth 12,438 different cases were resolved in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, he said the court administration has set up 25 benches across the district to resolve the cases speedily and added the disputes were solved with mutual consent of both parties.

He thanked the all departments and officials for extending their support for smooth conduct of Lok Adalat. District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary-cum-senior civil judge S Kavitha, 4th Additional District Judge Geetha, senior civil judge Pradeep Kumar and principal junior civil judge Mothi Lal were present.