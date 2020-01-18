Lok Nayak Foundation to present awards today in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Lok Nayak Foundation is presenting awards to mark the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

While Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathaiah will be presented lifetime achievement award, publisher Dupati Vijay Kumar will be presented Lok Nayak Foundation's 16th annual literary award.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Friday, Lok Nayak Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said the award presentation ceremony will be held at VMRDA Children's Arena on Saturday from 5 pm.

Lakshmi Prasad said that actor Manchu Mohan Babu, Justice K Vijayalakshmi and Justice A V Sesha Sai would take part in the event as chief guests.