Lokesh and Brahmani discussed with Chandrababu Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Nara Lokesh and Brahmani went to the Central Jail and met the TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the background of the meeting of the key leaders of both the parties to decide the joint activities of TDP-Janasena today afternoon. After forty minutes of discussions with Chandrababu Naidu, they went directly to the camp residence. There, Lokesh is meeting with the senior leaders of the party and the leaders who are in the coordination committee with the Janasena. It is reported that they discussed the procedures to be followed in the coordination committee meeting.

It is known that on the 9th of last month, Chandrababu Nai was arrested in the Skill Scam case and taken to Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Since then, Rajahmundry is rapidly becoming the center of political developments. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who visited Nain, finalized the alliance with TDP here. Now the first meeting of TDP and Janasena Joint Action Committee will be held in Rajamahendravaram itself. The coordination committee meeting will be held at Manjira Hotel opposite Central Jail at 2 p.m.

Pawan Kalyan will reach Rajahmundry soon. After meeting with their party leaders, they will attend the coordination meeting of both parties. Along with 12 members from both parties, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan will also participate in this meeting. The coordination committee members from TDP include K. Atchchennaidu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Pitani Satyanarayana, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Payyavula Keshav, and former MLA Soumya. Nadendla Manohar is the chairman of the coordination committee from Janasena, and the members are Kandula Durgesh, Mahendra Reddy from Telangana, Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, Palavalasa Yashaswini and Bommidi Nayakar.