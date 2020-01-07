Lokesh arrested in Vijayawada

Amaravati: The police arrested Nara Lokesh, MLC and TDP general secretary when he was moving towards National Highway to participate in the protests against the state government on the three capitals proposal.

In Vijayawada, Lokesh participated in the one-day hunger strike of the party leader Gadde Rammohan, before he was moving towards the NH to participate in the bandh.

Along with Lokesh, the police also arrested other leaders including former Ministers Kollu Ravindra. After the arrest, the police took away the leaders. They did not inform that where will they shift the leaders.

On the other hand, all the TDP leaders and Joint Action Committee leaders were taken into custody. Majority of the leaders were in house arrests in both Krishna and Guntur districts, in view of the call for national highway blockade.