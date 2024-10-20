Live
Lokesh calls for boost to library system
- A special officer to be appointed for the supervision of public libraries in AP
- Minister visits Nehru Bazar Regional Library and elementary school
- Suggests that the officials study the best model in the country to adopt
Visakhapatnam: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh decided to appoint a special officer for the supervision of public libraries across Andhra Pradesh.
Students and the unemployed youth should study and prepare for the competitive examinations, the minister emphasised and instructed the officials to strengthen the system of public libraries. He suggested the officials study the best model in the country so that it could be adopted.
The HRD Minister made a surprise visit to the Nehru Bazar Regional Library on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction that the library, which was supposed to be open at 8 am, was not opened till 9.45 am. Keeping the maintenance of libraries in view, Lokesh underlined the importance of strengthening the library system.
Later, the minister paid a sudden visit to Nehru Bazar Municipal Elementary School. Lokesh examined the Anganwadi children’s room and spent time with the children for a while, checking on their strength in alphabets and recital of rhymes. Teachers were requested to supply eggs and nutritious food to the children. Chocolates were distributed to the students.
As part of the interaction with the locals, a family thanked Lokesh for helping them trace their missing son. Meanwhile, representatives of Vizag Film Nagar Cultural Centre handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Honorary president of the centre K Venkata Reddy handed over the cheque to the HRD Minister.