Lokesh challenged the government to show evidence against Naidu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has challenged the government to show even one piece of evidence against Nara Chandrababu Naidu in any case. Bhuvaneshwari and Lokesh met Chandrababu Naidu in the Central Jail on Saturday.

Later, Lokesh spoke to the media and alleged that widespread abuse of government organizations and management of systems was behind the illegal detention of Chandrababu Naidu for 50 days. Lokesh says they have completely lost faith in this government.

Lokesh accused CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, his followers, and the political brokers of that party are making completely degenerate comments with personal rivalry and political vendetta. People and media are asked to take note of YSRCP leaders saying that Chandrababu Naidu will die in jail.

He said that this government has not been able to show a single piece of evidence against Chandrababu for 50 days.

Lokesh reminded they have been voluntarily putting their family property in front of people for ten years. Has the government shown even one shred of evidence that their family is at fault? He asked the media. He said that it seemed to be a conspiracy of the government to stop Naidu from going in public and damaging his health. Lokesh lamented that even though the farmers are suffering due to the drought, 32 lakh acres of crops have dried up, but this government has not responded. He alleged that the CM did not conduct a single review, and not a single minister or MLA met the farmers and extended any support.

Lokesh raised questions that if Jagan Mohan Reddy does not manage the systems, how can he be free on bail for ten years, why the arrest of Avinash Reddy in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case stopped, and why did the CBI also go back?

Lokesh said that a single ophthalmologist reported about need for Chandrababu Naidu's eye surgery and with the government's involvement, a different report was given. He said they have both of them.