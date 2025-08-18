Lokesh for Delhi today

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to hold a series of key meetings with Union Ministers on Monday in New Delhi. The minister’s visit to the nation’s capital is aimed at accelerating the progress of pending projects and discussing new initiatives for the state.

During his meetings, Lokesh will advocate faster clearances and approvals for various projects. Since the formation of the new coalition government in the State, the IT Minister has been actively engaging with central leaders to advance Andhra Pradesh's interests, which has already resulted in the sanctioning of new projects and expedited approvals from the Centre.

He is also making concerted efforts to position Andhra Pradesh on par with the most developed states in the country. A highlight of his trip will be a meeting with Railway, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, whom he will personally thank for sanctioning a semiconductor manufacturing unit for the state.

In addition to Vaishnaw, Lokesh is slated to meet with a number of other Union Ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry and S Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs. He is expected to present specific proposals to each of these ministries during the discussions.