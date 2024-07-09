Lokesh for simple govt, effective governance

Vijayawada: Minister for education, information technology (IT) and electronics Nara Lokesh on Monday made it clear that simple government and effective governance is the policy of the Chandrababu Naiduadministration.

Addressing the physically-challenged students, Lokesh stated that he is very happy to meet them on this occasion. “I am assuring you all that I will develop Andhra Pradesh in one year in such a way that the whole country will look at the state,” the IT and electronics minister said.

After presenting laptops to 25 differently-abled students, who secured admissions in high profile educational institutions like the IIT, IIIT and NIT, Lokesh termed all of them as champions who could succeed in getting admissions in such high-profile institutions in the country. “It is not that easy to get admissions in such institutes and you have successfully cleared all the exams,” the minister remarked. These 25 students called on Lokesh to thank him as all of them got admissions in these institutes following the GO 226 issued under his directions.

Responding to a WhatsApp message from one of the students, M Prithvi Satyadev, Lokesh directed officials to issue a GO which awarded the specially-abled students a marks memo with a fifth subject in their Intermediate examination results by taking the marks of the four subjects for which they took the exams.

“As per Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) norms, specially-abled students are exempted from studying and appearing for any one of the two languages. Due to this exemption, Satyadev didn’t appear for his second language exam, and went on to score an A grade,” a TDP press release said.

Lokesh gave the credit to the officers who responded immediately after they came to know about the problems faced by the differently-abled students. “The aim of our government is to provide five lakh jobs to the youth every year to build a poverty-free state. Reforms will be brought in the academic sector from KG to PG without causing any kind of injustice to anyone,” he added.

Stating that his friends suggested to him not to accept the education portfolio since the sector has a lot of challenges, Lokesh said, “I like to face challenges and thus I accepted the portfolio. I studied at Stanford University and if I am scared of accepting the portfolio then who will take it,” he said.

Calling upon all the students to serve the state after completing their education, Lokesh said that he will take the responsibility to provide them employment opportunities. “The sole aim of this government is to transform the state as the centre of a trillion dollar economy,” he said.

Secretary (education) Kona Sasidhar and others were present on the occasion.

...orders building for tribal school

Reacting immediately to the efforts of tribals of Kinduguda village in Munchingput mandal in building a temporary mud house for village school, which turned viral through social media, education minister Nara Lokesh in a tweet directed the officials to construct a school building immediately in the village.

Lokesh, congratulating the efforts of tribals for building a mud house for running school, also thanked journalist Pawan who brought it to his notice through social media.