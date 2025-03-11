Live
Lokesh gets grand welcome at Puttaparthi airport
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): IT Education Minister Nara Lokesh was accorded a grand welcome from leaders, activists and fans from Puttaparthi constituency at the airport here on Monday.
Lokesh came to present Pattu Vastrams, on behalf of the State government, to Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy during Brahmotsavam.
Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, MP Parthasarathy, TDP youth leader Paritala Sriram, MLA K Prasad, party leaders Anjaneyulu, Venkatasivadu Yadav, BV Venkatramudu, district Collector TS Chetan, SP Ratna, RDO Suvarna and others were among those, who welcomed the Minister.
Lokesh inquired the problems of the leaders and activists of the coalition parties at the airport. He took petitions from them.
TDP leader Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy welcoming IT Minister N Lokesh at Puttaparthi airport on Monday