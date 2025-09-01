Lokesh invited to Oz govt's Special Visits Programme

Amaravati: Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh has received a special invitation to participate in the Australian government's prestigious Special Visits Programme (SVP). This comes as an honour for the Minister, who has been spearheading the ‘AP Model of Education’ through significant reforms in the state's education sector.

The invitation was extended in a letter sent by Australian High Commissioner Philip Green from Delhi. The Australian government praised Andhra Pradesh's leadership in human resources, technology, and economic development, which led to the invitation for Minister Lokesh to join the SVP. The letter mentioned that prominent Indian politicians have participated in this programme over the last 20 years, including current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was a part of the SVP in 2001.

The Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade operates a Special Visits program (SVP), which brings influential foreign officials, academics and business people to Australia. It is targeted at individuals who can contribute to a greater understanding of Australia's policies and institutions, and who are likely to be in positions which deal with issues of direct relevance to Australia's foreign and trade policy interests. Participation in the special visits programme will provide Minister Lokesh with an opportunity to meet with key Australian political leaders, education experts, businesspeople, and the Indian Diaspora. The visit is expected to facilitate discussions with Australia on Andhra Pradesh's development priorities, with focus on education, skill development, investments, aquaculture, and infrastructure.