Lokesh Padayatra to instill confidence among youth: Yanamala

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday expressed confidence that the upcoming 'Yuva Galam,' Padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, will certainly instill confidence among the youth in the State.

Calling upon the people to actively take part in the Padayatra, Yanamala in a press release here said that the 4,000-km-long Padayatra which is beginning on January 27 will continue for 400 days. The senior TDP leader is confident that the 'Yuva Galam,' which will end the atrocious rule of the YSRCP, will certainly create history in the State.

"I am sure that the Padayatra will play a major role in bringing back the TDP to power," Yanamala said, adding that all the sections of people in the State suffered heavily in the past three years during the YSRCP regime. The youth have no employment opportunities in the State throwing their future into oblivion and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who assured the unemployed a perfect job calendar while he was in Opposition, totally forgot his promise after coming to power, he said.

Even the unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month extended during the TDP regime was also withdrawn deliberately in a vengeful attitude, Yanamala observed. Against this backdrop, the 'Yuva Galam' Padayatra will certainly bring back self-confidence among the youth and bring political awareness among them, he added.

"The farmers too are unhappy as they are not getting the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farm products and not even a single industry was set up in the past three-and-half years in the State. Besides, those who have already set up their units in the State during the TDP rule, were chased out of the State by imposing 'J' tax on them," the TDP leader said.

The lifeline of the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Polavaram project, was deliberately neglected while the future of capital Amaravati is now a big question, he lamented.