Lokesh promises industries in Seema once TDP returns to power

Kadiri (Sathya Sai): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised to industrialise Rayalaseema region by establishing employment generating units if the TDP is voted back to power in 2024.

Addressing a series of roadside meetings in his Yuva Galam padayatra on the 48th day in Nallacheruvu mandal here on Monday, Lokesh stated that when his father was the Chief Minister he invited South Korean automobile major Kia Motors to set up shop in the district in Penukonda. "If the TDP is voted back to power we will establish industries all over the State," he said.

Lokesh criticised the YSRCP government and stating that under the Jagan Mohan Reddy dispensation not a single industry of the nature of Kia Motors was brought to the State.

The Yuva Galam padayatra passed through Chinnapandlevanipalle and scores of villages in Kothacheruvu mandal. At Mylavaram, his padayatra reached a milestone of 600 km. He promised to establish a temple tourism circuit which will generate 6,000 jobs for the youth of the region. At Nallacheru, several weavers' families met Lokesh and urged him to give pension to weavers who crossed the age of 45 years.

Kuruba community leaders met Lokesh and urged for due political representation to the community. They demanded 4 MLA seats and 2 MPp and MLC seats each to the community.

TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu, ex-MP Nimmala Kistappa, district party president B K Parthasaradhi and other leaders Prabhakar Choudhury, Chand Basha, Paritala Sriram and B V Venkatramudu participated in the walkathon.

Lokesh condemned the attack on TDP Dalit MLA in the State Assembly on Monday. He said the ruling party was continuing its attacks on Dalits even inside the Assembly. The TDP leader was reacting to the attack on party MLA Dr Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy earlier in the day.

Veeranjaneya Swamy and another party MLA Butchaiah Chowadary called Lokesh over phone, when he began his padayatra, Yuva Galam, at Jogannapeta of Kadiri Assembly segment and informed him about the incident that took place inside the House. Strongly reacting to this, Lokesh said the incident was a black spot on democratic system.

"Is it a crime of the Dalit MLA, who on the floor of the Assembly raised the issue of proclamation of the GO No. 1, which is as old as that of the Britisher's time. The GO is brought in only to suppress the voice of people," Lokesh remarked. With the attack on the MLA, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, once again proved that his war is against the Dalit community, he stated.

Later, talking to Butchaiah Chowdary, TDP national general secretary expressed surprise whether the people of the State were living in a democratic country or under a dictator. Demanding revocation of a GO which is aimed at stifling the voice of the people turned out to be a crime now, he observed.