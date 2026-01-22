Lokesh pushes clean energy in talks with Brookfield at Davos

Amaravati/Davos: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh held discussions with senior global investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, reaffirming the state’s focus on attracting long-term investments in digital infrastructure and clean energy.

During his interaction with Brookfield Asset Management president Connor Teskey, Lokesh discussed on the company’s planned investments in Andhra Pradesh and the opportunities to scale data-driven and sustainable infrastructure in the state.

Lokesh proposed the establishment of battery storage, solar cell and module manufacturing facilities to meet grid-scale storage requirements. He also requested consideration of green molecule and hydrogen-linked pilot projects in Andhra Pradesh. He said a joint mechanism would be created between Brookfield and the Andhra Pradesh government to support collaborative projects.

Teskey said Brookfield already committed investments of 12 billion dollars in Andhra Pradesh. He said energy, digital infrastructure, and real assets were identified as long term growth areas in India. He said clean energy, energy transition, clean energy-based data centres and industrial scale infrastructure were priority sectors. Evren, a joint venture platform of Brookfield and Axis Energy in India, plays a key role in supporting this vision and developing utility-scale renewable energy projects, including solar, wind and hybrid assets, aimed at supplying reliable and sustainable power for data centres and industrial growth. The platform aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s long-term objective of enabling low-carbon growth while strengthening energy security for future digital infrastructure.