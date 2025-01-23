Lokesh pushes for 3 WTCs in AP

Vijayawada : IT Minister Nara Lokesh met WTCA Chairman John E Drew in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday to discuss the establishment of three World Trade Centers (WTCs) in Andhra Pradesh. The World Trade Centers’ Association (WTCA) promotes trade and investment opportunities for economic development agencies, commercial property developers, and businesses seeking global connections and local growth. In India, the WTCA currently operates WTCs in Bengaluru and other cities.

"I met WTCA Chair John Drew at Davos Belvedere and requested him to establish WTCs in Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, which are developing rapidly," said Lokesh. On the third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, Lokesh emphasized the need for a trade hub in Andhra Pradesh to connect the Indian market with other Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Drew informed the IT Minister that there are currently 13 WTCs in India, with seven under construction and proposals for nine more. He assured Lokesh that the proposal to set up WTCs in Andhra Pradesh would be considered.