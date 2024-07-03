Lokesh receives petitions from public

Guntur: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh conductedPraja Darbar at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district and instructed the officials to solve the problems instantaneously.

Some of the teachers complained that due to GO No 117, they have faced problems for long distance transfers. Responding to their problems, Lokesh said irregularities and corruption took place in the transfers during the YSRCP government rule.

He assured that the TDP government will take up teachers’ transfers as per rules and said that he is not ready to get a bad name in the teachers transfers.

A woman V Sujetha hailed from Undavalli said YSRCP government cancelled pension of her daughter who is differently abled without any reason.

Tadepalli MSME representatives requested him to develop infrastructure at IOC at Tadepalli. He directed the officials to solve their problems. Meanwhile, Lokesh expressed serious concern over the collapse of the classroom roof in which six students were injured at Akkayapalli of Kadapa district. He directed the officials to render better treatment to the students. He instructed the officials to take steps on the concerned school management which violated the rules.