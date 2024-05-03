  • Menu
Lokesh to visit Nandyal today

Highlights

Nandyal: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will visit Nandyal on Friday, party sources informed.

According to the sources, he will arrive Nandyal at 11.30 pm on Thursday and will stay at SN function hall.

On Friday morning, he will interact with party leaders and then will participate in a road show from SN function hall to the public meeting place at Rani Maharani theatres.

