- New Delhi: 400 a joke, 300 impossible, 200 challenge for BJP says Shashi Tharoor
- Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer
- Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus
- Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again
- New Delhi: ‘Senders’ intention was to create mass panic’
- Tim Cook Teases Apple's Generative AI Plans, New Announcements Coming Soon
- Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
- Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured
- BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra
- Lucknow: Hope Lord Ram, Lord Shiv give Cong sense says Yogi Adityanath
Lokesh to visit Nandyal today
Nandyal: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will visit Nandyal on Friday, party sources informed.
According to the sources, he will arrive Nandyal at 11.30 pm on Thursday and will stay at SN function hall.
On Friday morning, he will interact with party leaders and then will participate in a road show from SN function hall to the public meeting place at Rani Maharani theatres.
