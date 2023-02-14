Lokesh tour Satyavedu constituency today as part of 19th day of Yuvagalam Padayatra

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra continues today. As part of the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh Padayatra will continue on the 19th day in Satyavedu Constituency of Tirupati District.



The padayatra started at 8.30 am from Narayanavanam Mandal Vithana Thaduku and will meet people of Dasari Padmasali community in Aranyakandriga. Later, he will continue padayatra in Kandriga and Tumbura areas of Krishnamrajula. After lunch break at IR Kandriga at 3.00 pm, the trek will resume at 3.05 pm. In the evening there will be a meeting with the locals.

Lokesh's padayatra will cover 400 days and 4000 kms to know the hardships of the people in AP. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will tour from Chittoor to Srikakulam. But till now Lokesh Pada Yatra covered 231.3 kilometers.