Lokesh trains guns on Byju’s content for teacher training

Vijayawada : HRD minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday sought a full report on the Byju’s content and International Baccalaureate with capacity building for training teachers that was introduced by the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This exercise is part of the radical reforms he had promised during his padayatra. Lokesh, who held a meeting with the officials of the Education Department, directed the officials to ensure that all the government schools should be provided with full-fledged facilities before the start of academic year 2025. He asked them to complete all pending works within the stipulated time of one year.

Phase-II and Phase-III works launched by the previous government were still pending.

The Ministers also sought a report on the quality of food being supplied to the students under the mid-day meal scheme, its menu and whether it was being implemented or not.

He further directed the officers to conduct a detailed study on the policies adopted by the New Delhi Government on sanitation and maintenance of cleanliness inside the schools.

In the backdrop of reports that many students had migrated from government schools to private institutions, Lokesh asked the officials for an in-depth report on the total number of students who shifted to private institutions and the actual reasons for doing so during the last five years of the YSRCP regime. Another important decision was to enumerate the distance between the schools and villages so that the accessibility of education to each child can be gauged.

He further asked them to get details on how many schools were closed during the last five years and the reasons behind the closures. He instructed the Director of Libraries to identify the best model library in the country, study how it works, the kind of books it has and submit a detailed report. He also wanted to know about the steps being taken to provide the quality of coaching to 82,000 students who are appearing for the 10th class exams this year along with a detailed report on the CBSE schools in the State. Lokesh emphasised on completing the distribution of kits to students by July 15. Officials told him that the previous government failed to supply this material to students last year.

Recalling the purchase of cycles by the TDP government before 2019, Lokesh wanted to know what happened to them. He told the officials that he wants a report in a few days' time. Revival of facilities in educational institutions that were provided by the TDP government in the past and the system of transparent teacher transfers would be restored. He said a fool-proof mechanism to spend central funds will also be evolved.