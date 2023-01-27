Lokesh vows special manifesto for youth to stop migration

Tirupati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh assured a special manifesto for youth soon. Addressing the first public meeting as part of his 4,000-km Yuva Galam Padayatra that kick-started in Kuppam on Friday, he said that it was not just a Padayatra but an assurance to youth in the State.

The agenda of the youth manifesto was to stop migration of youth from AP to other States. The manifesto will clearly indicate what the party will do for youth, how many government jobs will be provided, self-employment opportunities, schedule for DSC etc. The public meeting was attended by a host of party's top leaders including State president K Atchannaidu, former ministers N Chinarajappa, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, N Amaranatha Reddy, senior MLAs Payyavula Keshav, N Ramanaidu and several other leaders.

Addressing the people, Lokesh launched tirade against the ruling YSRCP and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Jagan is Jadu Reddy. There is no Mysore in Mysore Bonda and similarly there are no jobs in Jagan's job calendar. The CM has cheated the youth by not fulfilling his promise of filling 2.30 lakh government jobs in the first year itself. The government is in its fourth year and where is the job calendar?" he said.

He went on to say that the Chief Minister promised 6,500 constable posts per year and has not given even one post so far. There was no mega DSC till now. About 300 youth have committed suicides as they failed to find jobs. The government was not providing fee reimbursement to the PG courses. 'J-tax' full, jobs nil, as Amara Raja company has not paid J-tax, it was sent out of the State, he alleged.

Industrialists were scared to look at AP. Jagan said that he will bring Special Category Status to the state but yielded to the central government to safeguard himself from the cases. Reacting to the comments of a woman minister who offered to send saree and bangles to Lokesh, he questioned how a woman minister can insult fellow women. "I will respect women always and have not sent mother and sister out of the house like your leader", he said to that minister. Lokesh flayed Chief Minister over the hike in prices of essential commodities and asked why Jagan did not pose with increased power bills, house taxes and surge in other prices as he poses for the Amma Vodi programme.

Stating that the YSRCP government had failed to keep its promise of initiating farmer welfare measures, he pointed out that AP stood at the third place in the country with regard to farmer suicides.

Lokesh assured that after coming to power, the TDP will provide support price for every crop. He also assured to bring back the old sand policy. "We will not be scared of psychos but can teach them a lesson. Varahi will not stop. Yuva Galam will reverberate and if anyone comes in the way it will go on them. Fear is not in my biodata. Youth should come with me as this Yuva Galam is our people's voice," Lokesh maintained.

Earlier, Unemployed JAC members met Lokesh and said that the Chief Minister had cheated them by assuring jobs before elections.

Lokesh told them that he was aware of their problems.

He said the padayatra was aimed at fighting for the cause of youth. During the day, he offered prayers at a temple, mosque and a church in Kuppam before formally launching the padayatra with the blessings of several senior TDP leaders, including his father-in-law MLA N Balakrishna.