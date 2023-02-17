Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra continues for 22 day, to enter Srikalahasti today

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra continues. As part of the Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh padayatra will continue on the 22nd day in KVB Puram mandal of Tirupati district. Lokesh Padayatra started from Bairaju Kandriga after a meeting with party seniors at 9 am and later he met with the farmers at Kottakandrika at 10 o'clock and asked about local problems.



Lokesh had a meeting with party leaders at Sivanathapuram and held a meeting with the unemployed and TIDCO beneficiaries at TIDCO Houses at Rajiv Nagar Panchayat. Nara Lokesh will participate in a public meeting at PVR Gardens at noon followed by lunch break. The padayatra will resume at 3.05 pm. Nara Lokesh padayatra will enter padayatra in the Srikalahasti constituency today.

Lokesh's padayatra will be held for 400 days covering 4000 kms to find out the hardships of the people in AP. Lokesh has so far covered 278.5 km of Padayatra till now.