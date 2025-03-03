  • Menu
Lord blesses devotees from atop Garuda Vahanam

Highlights

Garuda Seva was observed on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at SV temple in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad.

Tirupati: Garuda Seva was observed on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at SV temple in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad.

The Utsava deity of Sri Srinivasa Swamy was taken out in a procession atop His favourite carrier Garuda and the Lord blessed His devotees.

TTD Board members Suchitra Ella, Rangasri, AEO Ramesh and others were present.

