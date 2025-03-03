Live
- Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms
- 1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8
- Minister favours loans to small traders
- Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth
- Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival
- Organs of brain dead person donated
- Budget failed to address Super Six promises: CPM
- Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels
- Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City
- AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities
Lord blesses devotees from atop Garuda Vahanam
Garuda Seva was observed on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at SV temple in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad.
The Utsava deity of Sri Srinivasa Swamy was taken out in a procession atop His favourite carrier Garuda and the Lord blessed His devotees.
TTD Board members Suchitra Ella, Rangasri, AEO Ramesh and others were present.
