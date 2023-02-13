Lord blesses devotees from Brungi Vahana

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the second day of 11 days Sivaratri Brahmotsavams being celebrated on a grand note at Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam, the authorities have organised Brungi Vahana Seva to the presiding deities on Sunday. In the evening, the Brungi Vahana seva was organised to the Utsava Moorthis, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi.





The Utsava moorthis after decorating on a grand manner, were seated on the Brungi Vahanam at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Mandapam and offered special prayers. After offering prayers, Gramotsavam was organised at the main streets of the Srisailam temple. At the Gramotsavam, Kolatam, Chakka bajana, Janj Pathak, Janapada pagati veshalu, gorava nrutyam, butta bommalu, tappeta chindu, beerappa dolu, nandikola seva, damarukam, chidatalu, shankam, pillanagrovi (flute) and other forms of folk dances were performed. Prior to Brungi Vahana seva, early in the morning, special prayers have been offered to Lord and Goddess.





Even special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Yagasala. Later japas and parayanam were performed for the wellbeing of the human beings. Even mandapa aradhana, panchavarachana, shiva panchakshri, nithya havanas, rudra homam and chandi homam were performed following the agama sastra. Later in the evening, pradosha kala prayers, japanustas, rudra parayanam and homams were also performed.