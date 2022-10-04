Lord rides on Suryaprabha, Chandraprabha Vahanams

Tirumala: In the guise of Sri Matsya Narayana Swamy, the processional deity of Sri Malayappa shined brightly on Suryaprabha Vahanam on the seventh day morning of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Monday. The Sun God is considered to be the Pratyaksha Daivam as He is the key for ecological balance and the chief source of energy for the entire living things.

To showcase that He (Lord Malayappa) is the universal source of life, the Lord blessed devotees from atop Suryaprabha Vahanam. The deity adorned with dazzling ornaments mounted on blazing Surya Prabha Vahanam enthralled the devotees as he was taken in a procession on the Mada streets around the shrine. Nartana Krishna dances on Chandraprabha Vahana: In the evening, the processional deity of Malayappa as Nartana (dancing) Krishna was taken in a procession on Chandraprabha Vahanam. On the pleasant Monday evening, the chief deity of the day as per Sanatana Dharma, the Chandra, or the moon God carrying Lord Malayappa swayed all along the four Mada streets.

The devotees were mused seeing the dancing Sri Krishna atop the resplendent and cool Chandraprabha Vahanam. As per the scripts in the 'Purushottam Praptiyagam', Chandra is described as Lord Vishnu who as an invisible architect evolved solutions for all ills of the society.

According to the holy Hindu scripts, Chandra or the moon stands for promoting medicinal values among the living beings. The senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Trust Board members and TTD officials were present.