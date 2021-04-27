Low key Davanotsavam in Srisailam

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao said Davanotsavam to Swami Amma varlu was offered on Monday. In a press release, he stated that it is a tradition being followed every year on the occasion of Chaitra Pournami day.

The Davanotsavam was offered by strictly following the Covid norms. According to tradition, a fire was lit in front of temple Rajagopuram. Later fuel, davanam and guggilam was offered to flames and the incense was offered to Swami Amma varlu.

Devotees from various parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka states besides locals used to participate in larger scale during every Davanotsavam. But due to the prevalence of coronavirus, the prime archakas, staff and others after wearing masks and maintaining social distance have organised the Davanotsavam, stated the Executive Officer.

He further stated that prior to organising the Davanotsavam, the archaka swamis have recited sankalpam for the wellbeing of the human beings on the earth.