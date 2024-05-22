  • Menu
Low Pressure to Develop in Bay of Bengal, Rains Expected in AP

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has issued a warning regarding a low pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to develop into a squall by Friday morning. Due to surface circulation over Tamil Nadu, the low pressure is likely to move towards the northeast, impacting regions such as Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli, and East Godavari.

As a result of this weather phenomenon, light rains are expected in West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts on Wednesday. The Meteorological Center has also stated that maximum temperatures may increase due to dry weather following the formation of the low pressure system.

In recent days, parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Kurnool, Chittoor, Alluri Sitaramaraju, and Sri Satyasai districts, experienced rainfall. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of inclement weather.

