Loyola offers free employability training for visually impaired

Vijayawada (NTR District): Bengaluru-based Enable India is offering an advanced employability course to the persons with visual impairments at Andhra Loyola College here free of cost.

"In the era of advanced technology, persons with visual impairment should not be left behind. Empowering them with employability skill is the need of the hour," said Andhra Loyola College Principal Fr Kishore.

The admission notice was released here on Friday for the advanced employability skills training offered by Enable India. Earlier, persons seeking employment used to go to Bengaluru to get this high-end training and thus get placed in corporate sector. Now the same training is offered at Andhra Loyola College by the trainers from Enable India from December 6. The persons of this region could make use of this training, said Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj.

Enable India Founder and Managing Director Shanti Raghavan and project director of Enable Vision Moses Chowdary participated in the meeting online. They have informed that this full-time course for five months will cover an intensive training on understanding disability specific skills, understanding company expectations and developing skills for employment as per industry standards. The training sessions will include mobility sessions, employability sessions, webinars with experts, self-learning courses and submission of Project work.

Persons with a Graduation with basic computer knowledge on screen reader and other assistive aids are eligible for this training. They should have basic communication skills in English--both written and spoken.

Interested candidates can apply through online using the link on or before November 30. All applicants will go through a telephonic assessment of English and computers followed by a written test. Applicants need to score a minimum of 60 percent in computers and English will be eligible for this training.

For clarifications Pavan Kumar of Enable India may be contacted at 9182961994.