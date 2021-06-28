Machilipatnam: 221 held for indulging in illegal sale of liquor, ganja, gutka

Machilipatnam: Krishna district police booked 214 cases and arrested 221 persons in connection with the sale of ganja, liquor and gutka during the week-long awareness campaign between June 20 and 26.

The district police conducted searches at shops and godowns and tried to create awareness among the youth, auto drivers, anti-social elements and others on the ill-effects of consumption of ganja, drugs and gutka.

As per the instructions of the Krishna District SP M Ravindranath Babu and supervision of additional superintendents of police Malika Garg and Vakul Jindal, the police across the district conducted searches and counselling during the week. The campaign was organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed on June 26. Hundreds of police participated in the raids. The police booked two cases and arrested 10 persons for sale of ganja.

They seized 3.7 kg of ganja worth Rs 8,000. They booked 28 cases and arrested 30 persons for the sale of gutka packets. They seized 12,390 gutka packets worth Rs 77,745.

The police conducted searches at the check-posts, highways and other locations and arrested 183 persons and seized 4,400 liquor bottles. The accused were illegally transporting the liquor bottles without having licence and proper documents. In spite of regular checking and raids conducted in the State, the illegal transportation of liquor from Telangana continues unabated in the district.

SP Ravindranath Babu said the police conducted counselling to 2,450 persons at 220 places during the week. He said the police created awareness with the help of wall posters and flexes against the drug abuse and consequences of drug addiction.

The police booked bind over cases on 32 persons for alleged involvement in preparation of country-made liquor and drug peddling.

Rallies were conducted at Machilipatnam, Mylavaram and other parts of the district.

In Machilipatnam, Additional SP (AR) Satyanarayana, Bandar RDO Khaja Vali, Bandar DSP Masum Basha, circle inspectors, Mahila Mitras, Sub-inspectors of police and others participated in the awareness rally.

The SP warned that the police would take stern action against the drug peddlers.

Police under the limits of Vijayawada Commissionerate, conducted awareness programmes and rallies in Vijayawada and surrounding areas from June 20 to 26. Police have explained to the people particularly the students, youth and others on the ill-effects of the consumption of ganja and gutka.