Machilipatnam: 4 arrested for black marketing Remdesivir injections

Machilipatnam: Machilipatnam police arrested four persons and seized five Remdesivir injections when they were trying to sell in the black market.

The district Superintendent of Police, M Ravindranath Babu on Tuesday told the media here that keeping in view of the huge demand for the injections, which are used to treat the Covid patients, hospital staff and some traders are selling the same at exorbitant prices.

The police arrested M Saibabu, Koorella Rukmini, Palaparti Gopiraju and Markapudi Mohana Rao. Saibabu is working as nurse in Andhra Hospital, Vijayawada, Kurella Rukmini also works in the same hospital. Gopirajuis unemployed and Markapudi Mohana Rao is a car driver.

The four members were trying to sell the injections each at Rs 30,000. A resident of Machilipatnam was badly in need of the injections and contacted Saibabu of Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada and agreed to give Rs1.5 lakh for five injections.

Acting on a tip off, the special branch police and Chilakalapudi police conducted a raid and nabbed the four members, who were travelling in a car from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam to sell the injections. The SP said the car was handed over to Chilakalapudi police.