Machilipatnam: All hail foundation for medical colleges

Machilipatnam: Transport Minister Perni Nani has said that a large number of people living in Diviseema region will be benefitted with the construction of medical college and teaching hospital in Machilipatnam.

He participated in the ground breaking ceremony performed for the construction of the medical college and teaching hospital in Machilipatnam on Monday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy performed the ground breaking ceremony in virtual mode from Tadepalli office. Christened after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the medical college will be constructed at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Nani said only 11 medical colleges were built in Andhra Pradesh during the last 70 years. He said the YSRCP government is constructing 16 medical colleges in the state and felt that Andhra Pradesh will be ahead of other States in the country in rendering medical services to the people with construction 16 medical colleges.

He said people living in Diviseema region had been facing many hardships due to lack of facilities in Machilipatnam. He reminded that many people living in Diviseema areas died on the way to Vijayawada for the treatment.

He said the medical college and teaching hospital will be constructed in 30 months and it will be extremely beneficial to the large number of people living in Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka, Kaikaluru, Bantumilli, Kruttivennu and other mandals. He said the state government is spending thousands of crores for improvement of medical services to the people.

Ministers Kodali Nani, Velampalli Srinivas, MP Balashouri, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, SP M Ravindranath Babu and others attended the programme.