Machilipatnam: Bankers urged to facilitate loans to eligible person

Machilipatnam: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry asked the bankers to sanction loans to the eligible tenant farmers, young entrepreneurs and unemployed youth.

Krishna District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Thursday. ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, District Collector P Raja Babu, and other officials attended the meeting and discussed the progress of development works funded by the Central government.

Speaking on the occasion the MP urged the bankers to facilitate loans to the eligible people to get self-employment. He enquired the bankers regarding the steps that they were taking to provide loans under various government schemes. He expressed unhappiness over non-allotment of land to construct Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramaiah Memorial Bhavan in Machilipatnam. Bhogaraju hails from Machilipatnam and he provided employment to scores of youth by starting Andhra Bank, he said.

Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation should take appropriate steps to allot land for constructing the bhavan, he directed Commissioner Chandraiah.

Meanwhile, he said that the bankers gave many reasons for not giving loans to the tenant farmers, and Crop Cultivator Right Card (CCRC) holders. However, they are not reasonable. Bankers must sanction loans to them and encourage them to ensure cultivation, he directed. Bankers could cooperate to construct a meeting hall in Machilipatnam under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for conducting review meetings, he requested.

Later, Power Grid Corporation of India officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu for developing drinking water schemes, and filter beds under the CSR scheme with Rs 4.15 crore. Both the officials exchanged the MoU papers in the presence of MP Balashowry.

Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, ZP CEO Jyothibasu, and others participated in the meeting.