Machilipatnam: Chandrababu Naidu treating the poor as untouchables, alleges CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Machilipatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that Chandrababu Naidu gave untouchability a new form by mocking at the allotment of house sites to 50,000 poor people in R-5 zone in the Amaravati capital region.

Addressing a public meeting here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that State government has been according equal priority to people’s welfare and development of all regions but Naidu and his gang of thieves had been creating obstacles the same way as the demons hamper the conduct of the yagnas by the divine.

“Naidu tried to stop the allotment of house sites to the poor by creating legal hurdles saying the demography would be disturbed. He also mocked at the allotment saying the sites would be best used for constructing their graves,” he said alleging that the former Chief Minister has been treating the poor as untouchables.

Though Naidu failed to allot even one cent of land to the poor during his rule, he has opposed the allotment now as he wanted them to remain poor forever and hence he has vehemently opposed the distribution of house sites, he said.

“He wants the poor to labour for the cause of the rich in the Amaravati region daily toiling from morning to evening and leaving the place.

But he doesn’t want them to settle down there permanently as he fears that his benamis would be deprived of the benefits,” he said.

Even a bird wants to form its own nest but Naidu wants to deprive the poor people of their right to build their houses, he said, appealing to the people to be wary of the cunning ways of Naidu.

He further said that Nadu humiliated SCs, BCs and women besides being disgraceful to three regions opposing the three capitals concept. “Naidu doesn’t have any idea of the living of the poor and hence he has no compassion towards them,” he said.

Asserting that he would distribute the house site pattas to the poor in the R-5 zone on May 26, the Chief Minister said that Naidu also opposed construction of the Machilipatnam port as he wanted the people to buy lands in the Amaravati region at exorbitant rates.

“During the TDP rule, he notified 33,000 acres in 22 villages here as he did not want Machilipatnam to be developed. He wanted the people to flock to Amaravati for selfish ends,” he said, adding that Naidu had betrayed the interests and ambitions of Machilipatnam people.

Government distributed house site pattas to 30 lakh women and spent over Rs 3 lakh crore in the last four years for people’s welfare through DBT and non-DBT schemes and the changes are visible to see for everyone across the State through village and ward secretariats, RBKs, village clinics, family doctors and transparent implementation of slew of welfare programmes, he said, adding that Naidu, his foster son and their friendly media have become jealous of the popularity of the YSRCP government.

“While the TDP is dependent on foster son and its friendly media, I am depending on you and God,” he told the people. The Chief Minister said the government has been fighting a war launched by the demons and appealed to the people to become his soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they have derived benefit through the welfare programmes.