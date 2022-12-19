Machilipatnam: Gurukul principal suspended after a viral video

Machilipatnam: B Ananda Kumar, the Principal of Andhra Pradesh Minority Gurukul School in Machilipatnam, was suspended on Sunday for allegedly having an affair with a contract woman employee in Gurukul school. The government took serious of the illicit affair with a lady staff and took action.

Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools Society Secretary R Narasimha Rao issued the suspension orders on Sunday for misbehaviour, negligence and heinous attitude in rendering legitimate duties.

A video in which the principal was seen romancing with the woman went viral in social media and some TV channels also broadcast about the illicit affair.

The Regional Deputy Director, APREIS, Guntur, along with the district convener, APREIS, Krishna district, and District Educational Officer, Machilipatnam conducted a detailed inquiry over the illicit affair and activities and submitted a detailed report to the higher authorities. After going through report, the higher authorities had observed that Ananda Kumar, PGT, English and Principal in full additional charge, APRS Minority Gurukul School, has illicit relationship with lady staff and was seen in heinous acts on the school premises.

The inquiry team of officials also noted that the principal has mercilessly beaten a ninth class student duly suspecting that the student might have recorded the video of their indecent behaviour. The beating incident shall be deemed to be an offence and also against the RTE Act 2009 and FIR No 265/22-322 section 77 juvenile justice act has also been registered in Chilakalapudi police station against the principal.

The officials also observed that the principal was attending the school during nights in a drunken state. P Sambasiva Rao, PGT, social studies, APRS, Musunuru, Eluru district, has been posted as the principal (FAC) of APRS Minorities Boys school, Machilipatnam temporarily till further orders are issued.