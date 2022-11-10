Machilipatnam: Housing Day on every Saturday to reach goals

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials to observe Housing Day on every Saturday and asked them to complete housing constructions in the layouts.

The Collector participated in a videoconference conducted by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Thursday from his office. During the conference, the CS was explained about the progress of the schemes in the district.

Later addressing the district officials, the Collector said that every officer must visit two housing layouts on every Saturday as the government announced to observe Saturday as housing day. He said that so far 6,136 houses have been completed in the district against the sanctioned houses of 94,256. He informed that banks have given loans to over 25,258 self-help group members towards house constructions. Electricity connection was given to more than 35% completed houses. Referring to the family physician, Collector Basha ordered the officials concerned to implement this prestigious scheme in the district very efficiently.

Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, CPO Sri Latha, ZP CEO G Srinivasa Rao, Housing PD Sridhar and others attended.