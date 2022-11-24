Machilipatnam: MLA Perni Nani reviews TIDCO houses progress

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah and Krishna district YSRCP president has instructed the officials to provide all infrastructure facilities in the TIDCO houses without delay. He inspected the Machilipatnam TIDCO layout on Thursday and laid foundation stone for constructing a cement road at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore.

Later, the MLA reviewed the progress of the house constructions and asked the officials concerned to hasten the construction works. He asked them to provide facilities such as drinking water, drainage, parks and roads by spending Rs 10.56 crore. He assured that all the eligible will be handed over the houses soon.

TIDCO PO Chinnodu, Machilipatnam Mayor Moka Venkateswaramma, Deputy Mayor Kavitha, Lanka Suri Babu, DWMA PD Surya Narayana, Municipal Commissioner Chandrayya and others have accompanied the MLA.